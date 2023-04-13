Rahul Gandhi faces police complaint for remarks at Cambridge

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A lawyer has approached Delhi Police demanding that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi be booked for sedition for certain remarks during a lecture delivered by him at Cambridge University in the UK on February 28.

“Gandhi created a cynical environment near forthcoming Lok Sabha elections to garner negative attention towards the elected government,” he wrote in his complaint submitted the police. No FIR has been lodged in the matter.

The lawyer, Ravindra Kumar Gupta, alleged that the Congress leader brought hatred and dissatisfaction amongst the citizens towards the State as well as amongst the foreign nationals belonging to different States through his lecture at Cambridge.

He alleged that the “seditious comments” by Rahul Gandhi against the government on foreign soil have derailed the work and approach of the government to maintain healthy and friendly relations with foreign countries.

