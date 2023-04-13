Residential Delhi Sports School offers training facilities for all indoor, outdoor games

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government’s Delhi Sports School is all set to open its doors for students from this session onwards as the preparations to welcome them are in full swing, education minister Atishi has announced.

Atishi also inspected the facilities at the campus and directed the officials to complete the final stage of work as soon as possible. On this occasion, she said, “Through Delhi Sports School, which is operated by Delhi Sports University, our aim is to nurture young talents and prepare them for international competitions by providing them with world-class facilities. It is CM Arvind Kejriwal’s vision to make Delhi a sports capital, and the Delhi Sports University will play an important role in fulfilling this vision.”

.@ArvindKejriwal सरकार का Delhi Sports School देश में खेलों के स्पेशलाइज्ड हब के रूप में विकसित होगा।



स्विमिंग,बॉक्सिंग,शूटिंग,कुश्ती सहित 10 Olympic खेलों के लिए वर्ल्ड-क्लास सुविधाओं से लैस इस स्कूल में बच्चों का खेल ही उनकी पढ़ाई होगी।



आज यहाँ निर्माण का निरीक्षण किया। pic.twitter.com/dh88z7Rw0s April 12, 2023

It is to be noted that the school will start from this session for classes 6-9, for which students are being selected through talent scouting. “In this school, sports talents from across the country will be included, and will be prepared to win medals for the country at the international level,” Atishi said. To ensure the same, Delhi Sports University has also collaborated with international institutions, under which coaches from abroad universities will provide training to children. This school will provide training facilities for 10 Olympic sports.”

She further added that the school will prepare the students for international-level competitions from a very young age. They will be provided with all the state-of-the-art facilities at the campus that will take them closer to winning medals for the country. The school will be fully residential and provide professional training facilities for archery, athletics, badminton, shooting, weightlifting, wrestling, boxing, swimming, etc.

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government’s Delhi Sports School is all set to open its doors for students from this session onwards as the preparations to welcome them are in full swing, education minister Atishi has announced. Atishi also inspected the facilities at the campus and directed the officials to complete the final stage of work as soon as possible. On this occasion, she said, “Through Delhi Sports School, which is operated by Delhi Sports University, our aim is to nurture young talents and prepare them for international competitions by providing them with world-class facilities. It is CM Arvind Kejriwal’s vision to make Delhi a sports capital, and the Delhi Sports University will play an important role in fulfilling this vision.” .@ArvindKejriwal सरकार का Delhi Sports School देश में खेलों के स्पेशलाइज्ड हब के रूप में विकसित होगा। स्विमिंग,बॉक्सिंग,शूटिंग,कुश्ती सहित 10 Olympic खेलों के लिए वर्ल्ड-क्लास सुविधाओं से लैस इस स्कूल में बच्चों का खेल ही उनकी पढ़ाई होगी। आज यहाँ निर्माण का निरीक्षण किया। pic.twitter.com/dh88z7Rw0sgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) April 12, 2023 It is to be noted that the school will start from this session for classes 6-9, for which students are being selected through talent scouting. “In this school, sports talents from across the country will be included, and will be prepared to win medals for the country at the international level,” Atishi said. To ensure the same, Delhi Sports University has also collaborated with international institutions, under which coaches from abroad universities will provide training to children. This school will provide training facilities for 10 Olympic sports.” She further added that the school will prepare the students for international-level competitions from a very young age. They will be provided with all the state-of-the-art facilities at the campus that will take them closer to winning medals for the country. The school will be fully residential and provide professional training facilities for archery, athletics, badminton, shooting, weightlifting, wrestling, boxing, swimming, etc.