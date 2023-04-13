Home Cities Delhi

Residential Delhi Sports School offers training facilities for all indoor, outdoor games

It is to be noted that the school will start from this session for classes 6-9, for which students are being selected through talent scouting.

Published: 13th April 2023 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2023 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi govt sports school equipped with world-class facilities for 10 Olympic sports

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   The Delhi government’s Delhi Sports School is all set to open its doors for students from this session onwards as the preparations to welcome them are in full swing, education minister Atishi has announced.

Atishi also inspected the facilities at the campus and directed the officials to complete the final stage of work as soon as possible. On this occasion, she said, “Through Delhi Sports School, which is operated by Delhi Sports University, our aim is to nurture young talents and prepare them for international competitions by providing them with world-class facilities. It is CM Arvind Kejriwal’s vision to make Delhi a sports capital, and the Delhi Sports University will play an important role in fulfilling this vision.”

It is to be noted that the school will start from this session for classes 6-9, for which students are being selected through talent scouting. “In this school, sports talents from across the country will be included, and will be prepared to win medals for the country at the international level,” Atishi said. To ensure the same, Delhi Sports University has also collaborated with international institutions, under which coaches from abroad universities will provide training to children. This school will provide training facilities for 10 Olympic sports.”

She further added that the school will prepare the students for international-level competitions from a very young age. They will be provided with all the state-of-the-art facilities at the campus that will take them closer to winning medals for the country. The school will be fully residential and provide professional training facilities for archery, athletics, badminton, shooting, weightlifting, wrestling, boxing, swimming, etc.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Sports School
India Matters
A file photo of the BBC offices in New Delhi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
ED files FEMA case against BBC India
Bathinda military station in Punjab where the incidents took place. (Photo | PTI)
Day after four jawans shot dead, another soldier dies by suicide at Bathinda military station
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Indian Newspaper Society slams Centre over its new 'fact-checking' rules
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India reports over 10,000 new cases, 19 deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp