Stretch between Dhaula Kuan and IGI Airport spruced up for G-20 summit

Published: 13th April 2023

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Delhi L-G VK Saxena inspect the revamped stretch of the road between Dhaula Kuan and IGI Airport, on Wednesday | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday inaugurated an upgraded stretch between Dhaula Kuan and IGI Airport here and pledged Rs 1,500 crore for revamping of roads in the national capital.

Accompanied by Delhi L-G VK Saxena, Gadkari inaugurated the 8-km stretch revamped and beautified by the Public Works Department (PWD). “An amount of Rs 1,500 cr will be given from the Central Road Fund for improving and upgrading infrastructure in Delhi. The fund will be used for projects envisaged by the state government under guidance and supervision of the L-G,” said Raj Niwas officials. 

Completed in about nine months, the revamp of the arterial road stretch between Dhaula Kuan and T3 tunnel acts as the primary entry and exit to and from the city. All the travellers coming to Delhi and going out pass through this road.  The significance of the stretch increases as it will be used by foreign dignitaries during forthcoming G-20 Summit.

According to the L-G House, the project was funded by the National Highways Authority of India at an estimated cost of nearly Rs 22 crore.  “The work includes up gradation of road side horticulture, pedestrian amenities, aesthetic improvement of existing features such as FOB and Grills, adding fountains and sculptures to the horizon and other articles of beauty as benches, coloured lights, scrolling screen on walls and LED screens on road,” it stated.

About 30 high jet fountains have been installed between Dhaula Kuan roundabouts to NHAI Wall. Similarly, 9 stone fountains, 2 stone-carved big and 2 stone carved small fountains have been installed. 

