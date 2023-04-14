2G case appeal: Delhi High Court seeks stand of ex-minister A Raja, others 

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In what can be seen as the start of another legal battle, the Delhi High Court on Thursday asked all concerned parties in the case to file their submissions on the appeals filed by CBI and ED challenging the 2017 acquittal of former telecom minister A Raja and others in the 2G spectrum allocation case.

The appeals filed by the central agencies were heard by at least seven judges since March 2018, but are yet to cross the formal permission ‘leave to appeal’ by the high court. “No doubt that the judgment is nearly 1,700 pages and there are over 22,000 pages of witness statements. But... I am quite sanguine that the judges will find that the leave to appeal must be granted,” CBI counsel submitted during the hearing.

Further, the counsel sought an urgent hearing. “The matter requires urgent hearing. Fix any time of the day for conducting a day-to-day hearing in the matter,” he submitted following which Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma asked the parties to file brief written submissions not exceeding five pages.

The matter will be further heard on May 22 and 23. The challenge by the probing agencies was against the trial court’s orders acquitting Raja, and other high-profile politicians including Dayanidhi Maran, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and many businessmen and bureaucrats on December 21, 2017.

Previously, the case was being heard on a day-to-day basis by Justice Brijesh Sethi, who retired on November 30 and released the matter from his board on November 23 owing to paucity of time.

Before demitting office, Justice Sethi had decided various petitions and applications filed by the acquitted individuals and firms in the three cases arising out of the 2G scam probe lodged by the CBI and ED.

After finishing submissions in the CBI’s main case, the HC will take up the ED’s money laundering case in which also all the accused were acquitted by the special court. Besides Raja and Kanimozhi, the special court had acquitted former telecom secretary Siddharth Behura, Raja’s erstwhile private secretary R K Chandolia, Unitech Ltd MD Sanjay Chandra and three top executives of Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (RADAG) Gautam Doshi, Surendra Pipara and Hari Nair in the case filed by the CBI.

Timeline of events

Mapping developments from 2007 to 2018, starting with A Raja’s appointment as minister to his acquittal in case

May, 2007: A. Raja appointed telecom minister

August: DoT initiates process of allotment of 2G Spectrum and licences

October: Raja announces that on TRAI recommendation, there would be no auction of spectrum, which would be allocated. DoT receives 575 applications from 46 firms

January, 2008: DoT decides to issue licences on a first-come, first-served basis with a retrospective cut-off date of September 25, 2007

September, 2010: SC issues notice to Centre, Raja on petition by NGO CPIL over an alleged Rs 70,000 crore scam in granting 2G licences

October: CBI files FIR against “unknown officers” of DoT and unknown private persons/companies

July: Delhi HC rules that cutoff date was illegal

May, 2009: CVC receives complaint from NGO Telecom Watchdog, alleging illegalities in 2G spectrum allocation; orders CBI probe

November: CAG report tabled in Lok Sabha says that allocation of 2G spectrum led to a presumptive loss of Rs1.76 trillion to the exchequer. Raja steps down as telecom minister

February, 2011: SC asks Centre to constitute a special court for hearing cases related to irregularities in the allocation of 2G spectrum. Raja sent to 14 days in judicial custody

April: First chargesheet filed by CBI names Raja and several others. DMK chief M. Karunanidhi’s daughter and MP Kanimozhi and four others are named in the second chargesheet

March, 2018: CBI, ED file appeal in Delhi HC against verdict

21 December, 2017: The special court acquits all accused

26 April, 2017: The special CBI court reserves verdict

November, 2015: SC rejects plea by Kanimozhi for quashing of charges against her

November: The special CBI court begins trial

October: The special CBI court frames charges against all accused.

NEW DELHI: In what can be seen as the start of another legal battle, the Delhi High Court on Thursday asked all concerned parties in the case to file their submissions on the appeals filed by CBI and ED challenging the 2017 acquittal of former telecom minister A Raja and others in the 2G spectrum allocation case. The appeals filed by the central agencies were heard by at least seven judges since March 2018, but are yet to cross the formal permission ‘leave to appeal’ by the high court. “No doubt that the judgment is nearly 1,700 pages and there are over 22,000 pages of witness statements. But... I am quite sanguine that the judges will find that the leave to appeal must be granted,” CBI counsel submitted during the hearing. Further, the counsel sought an urgent hearing. “The matter requires urgent hearing. Fix any time of the day for conducting a day-to-day hearing in the matter,” he submitted following which Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma asked the parties to file brief written submissions not exceeding five pages.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The matter will be further heard on May 22 and 23. The challenge by the probing agencies was against the trial court’s orders acquitting Raja, and other high-profile politicians including Dayanidhi Maran, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and many businessmen and bureaucrats on December 21, 2017. Previously, the case was being heard on a day-to-day basis by Justice Brijesh Sethi, who retired on November 30 and released the matter from his board on November 23 owing to paucity of time. Before demitting office, Justice Sethi had decided various petitions and applications filed by the acquitted individuals and firms in the three cases arising out of the 2G scam probe lodged by the CBI and ED. After finishing submissions in the CBI’s main case, the HC will take up the ED’s money laundering case in which also all the accused were acquitted by the special court. Besides Raja and Kanimozhi, the special court had acquitted former telecom secretary Siddharth Behura, Raja’s erstwhile private secretary R K Chandolia, Unitech Ltd MD Sanjay Chandra and three top executives of Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (RADAG) Gautam Doshi, Surendra Pipara and Hari Nair in the case filed by the CBI. Timeline of events Mapping developments from 2007 to 2018, starting with A Raja’s appointment as minister to his acquittal in case May, 2007: A. Raja appointed telecom minister August: DoT initiates process of allotment of 2G Spectrum and licences October: Raja announces that on TRAI recommendation, there would be no auction of spectrum, which would be allocated. DoT receives 575 applications from 46 firms January, 2008: DoT decides to issue licences on a first-come, first-served basis with a retrospective cut-off date of September 25, 2007 September, 2010: SC issues notice to Centre, Raja on petition by NGO CPIL over an alleged Rs 70,000 crore scam in granting 2G licences October: CBI files FIR against “unknown officers” of DoT and unknown private persons/companies July: Delhi HC rules that cutoff date was illegal May, 2009: CVC receives complaint from NGO Telecom Watchdog, alleging illegalities in 2G spectrum allocation; orders CBI probe November: CAG report tabled in Lok Sabha says that allocation of 2G spectrum led to a presumptive loss of Rs1.76 trillion to the exchequer. Raja steps down as telecom minister February, 2011: SC asks Centre to constitute a special court for hearing cases related to irregularities in the allocation of 2G spectrum. Raja sent to 14 days in judicial custody April: First chargesheet filed by CBI names Raja and several others. DMK chief M. Karunanidhi’s daughter and MP Kanimozhi and four others are named in the second chargesheet March, 2018: CBI, ED file appeal in Delhi HC against verdict 21 December, 2017: The special court acquits all accused 26 April, 2017: The special CBI court reserves verdict November, 2015: SC rejects plea by Kanimozhi for quashing of charges against her November: The special CBI court begins trial October: The special CBI court frames charges against all accused.