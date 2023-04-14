After spat with AAP, Delhi L-G nod to power subsidy

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AMID a row between the L-G office and the AAP government over the power subsidy scheme, L-G VK Saxena approved the extension of power subsidy scheme on Friday. The flagship scheme, which has turned into the latest flashpoint between Delhi L-G and AAP government, kept the politics warm as both the parties attacked and accused each other. Power Minister Atishi during a press conference said the Delhi Cabinet has approved the extension of power subsidy for the year 2023-24 but the file was still pending in the L-G office.

However, hours after the presser, the officials clarified that approval for the scheme was already given by Saxena on Thursday and the file was sent to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday. They also advised Atishi to “refrain from unnecessary politicking” and said that her allegations were “baseless and fake.”

“The power subsidy being extended to 46 lakh families in Delhi will be stopped from today. The scheme benefitted lawyers, farmers and families of the 1984 riots victims. The power bills being generated from tomorrow will not be subject to subsidised rates since the L-G has stalled the file related to the Delhi cabinet’s decision to continue the power subsidy in the coming year,” she said.

Atishi also said that due to the delay, the Delhi government could not move forward with the disbursal of the requisite funds for the scheme. She said the issue of the funds for the scheme was flagged to her in a letter by one of the private power Discoms. However, the L-G house officials have retorted sharply to the accusation made by Atishi. Officials pointed out that despite being a scheme which benefits a large population, the decision was kept pending before 10 days of its deadline while the file related to it was sent for L-G’s approval only on April 11.

The officials also asked the need to do the presser when the cabinet’s decision was already approved by Saxena.“The Power Minister is advised to refrain from unnecessary politicking and baseless false allegations against L-G. She should stop misleading people with false statements. The CM should answer as to why a decision in this regard was kept pending till 4th April when the deadline was 15th April? Why was the file sent to L-G on 11th April?” a senior official said.“The file was signed on Thursday and sent to the CM today, before her press conference. They are trying to save face, having obviously been caught on a very embarrassing and wrong foot,” he added.

Atishi raises fund issue, L-G retorts to allegations

Power Minister Atishi also said that due to the delay, the Delhi government could not move forward with the disbursal of the requisite funds for the scheme. She said the issue of the funds for the scheme was flagged to her in a letter by one of the private power Discoms. However, the L-G house officials have retorted sharply to the accusation made by Atishi.

