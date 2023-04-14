BJP launches free pilgrimage programme for senior citizens in Delhi

Sanghamitra Basak By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Thursday launched a free pilgrimage programme for the elderly and women with Virendra Sachdeva, the party’s Delhi unit chief, flagging off four buses ferrying devotees to Mathura-Vrindavan.

The four buses, flagged off on Thursday from Kondli here, ferried around 200 elderly citizens and women to Mathura, Vrindavan and Govardhan.

The soul of India resides in places of pilgrimage and we are alive as long as our religion and culture are alive, Sachdeva said. Vishnu Mittal, the BJP’s Delhi unit treasurer, said two buses would set off for different pilgrimage sites with senior citizens and women from the city every week.

There are many devotees who are going on a pilgrimage for the first time and rickshaws have been arranged for those pilgrims who face difficulties while walking. They are also being provided with food, Sachdeva said.

