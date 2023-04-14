Home Cities Delhi

Centre corrupt from head to toe, CBI summon won't stop Kejriwal's fight against corruption: AAP

Addressing a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said the CBI summon was a conspiracy to arrest CM Kejriwal.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AAP on Friday said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been summoned because he exposed the alleged ties between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and industrialist Gautam Adani during an Assembly session.

The AAP said that Kejriwal was summoned as he spoke about the Adani issue and asserted that such notices will not deter their fight against corruption. Addressing a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said the CBI summon was a conspiracy to arrest CM Kejriwal.

Singh said, “The day Arvind Kejriwal exposed this scam, I told him that he’ll be next on BJP’s hit list, as by exposing PM Modi’s ties with Adani, he targeted the BJP right where it hurts them the most.”

“Narendra Modi-led Centre is corrupt from head to toe and Kejriwal’s fight against corruption won’t stop due to such notices. The campaign to expose your deeds will not stop,” added Singh. The senior leader said Kejriwal will appear before CBI on April 16. Meanwhile, the Delhi-BJP president Virendra Sachdeva accused Kejriwal of being the “mastermind” of the alleged liquor policy scam.

He said the day is not far when “three friends” who miss each other -- Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain -- will sit in the same barrack of Tihar jail.

Meanwhile, in a fresh allegation against the ED, Kejriwal claimed that the investigative agency was fabricating the statements in the case against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Kejriwal pointed out that the ED alleged that Sisodia destroyed his phones, but many of those phones are in the ED’s custody, indicating that the whole matter is fabricated.

“The ED is fabricating statements by torturing and pressurising people. This is not a good practice. The whole matter is fabricated,” added Kejriwal.

Speaking on adding the name of Sanjay Singh in the scam, Kejriwal accused the ED of using false evidence and fabricating statements by torturing people.

