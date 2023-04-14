Home Cities Delhi

Delhi police arrest prime accused in Gokalpuri double murder case

Delhi Police has arrested the prime accused in the Gokalpuri double murder case in which an elderly couple was brutally killed by their daughter-in-law and two others.

Published: 14th April 2023 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2023 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi police with the Gokalpuri double murder case accused Monika.

Delhi police with the Gokalpuri double murder case accused Monika. (File photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested the prime accused in the Gokalpuri double murder case in which an elderly couple was brutally killed by their daughter-in-law and two others. The prime accused, identified as Ashish Bhargav (29), who was in an illicit relationship with Monika (daughter-in-law), was arrested by the Delhi Police from Ghaziabad.

“He will be produced in Court today and brought on police remand for further investigation. Monika, the other accused is already on 4 days police remand,” a senior Delhi Police official told this newspaper.

On Monday, a 72-year-old man, who retired as a Vice Principal of a Delhi government school, and his 68-year-old wife were found brutally murdered in southeast Delhi’s Gokalpuri area. Initially, it looked like a case of robbery had gone wrong and the robbers might have murdered the elderly couple and fled with the booty worth Rs 4.5 lakhs along with jewellery. However, as the police began probing the incident from all angles, the role of their daughter-in-law was found suspicious.

