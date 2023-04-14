Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Police bust inter-state drug cartel; seize more than 2 kg of heroin

Published: 14th April 2023

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Special Cell of Delhi Police has busted an inter-state drug cartel and seized more than 2 kg of fine quality heroin valued at Rs 10 crore in the international market, an official said on Thursday.
In this connection, two drug traffickers, identified as Mohammad Alam alias Guddu (44) and Parmanand alias Pappu Pradhan (44), were arrested by the police.

DCP (Special Cell) Alok Kumar said during the investigation of various cases, it transpired that local peddlers of Delhi are in touch with drug suppliers of Bareilly and Manipur and are procuring narcotics substances including Heroin from them. Accordingly, the Special Cell kept a watch on the activities of various drug syndicates.

Acting on a tip-off received on April 8, the police laid a trap near Ghazipur Subzi Mandi, Ghazipur Road, Delhi and two key members of the drug syndicate namely Mohammad Alam and Parmanand were apprehended along with 2.010 Kg Heroin.

During interrogation, Mohammad Alam disclosed that he had been supplying Heroin for the last 2 years to different persons in Delhi, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. He further disclosed that he would receive the consignment of Heroine from Parmanand to further distribute it to various drug peddlers.

Parmanand revealed that he is a permanent resident of Village Bhagwanpur and his mother was the Sarpanch of the village till 2021. In 2001, he got a licence from UP government. to cultivate opium on his land. After harvesting, he used to hand over the opium to Govt., but would keep some opium with him without knowledge of the state.

