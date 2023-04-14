DMRC emerges as lowest bidder to operate Mumbai Metro Line 3

Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

Delhi Metro image used for representational purpose.

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has emerged as the lowest bidder to operate and maintain the 33.5-km Line 3 of Mumbai Metro from Aarey to Cuffe Parade. It covers 27 stations from the south of the western metropolis to the north.

The scope of work for this contract will primarily include Metro Rail operation & safety management, revenue collection, including management of ticket sales, maintenance of Metro assets, minor civil repairs of stations and buildings, hiring, training and timely organizing competency of all staff etc.

The contract will be valid for a period of 10 years. The Delhi Metro, with its vast experience will be able to extend the right support to the Mumbai Metro corridor, since Mumbai is also highly populated with similar urban challenges like in Delhi.

DMRC outbid Keolis, a reputed public transport operator from France with experience in functioning in various cities across the world. The Mumbai Metro line 3 is currently under construction, under the MMRDA and is expected to be operationalized in parts from the end of this year onwards.

The Delhi Metro is gradually expanding its footprint in the consultancy business across the world. In India, it is involved in the construction of the Mumbai and Patna Metros besides being the consultant for various other Metros. Internationally, in Dhaka, DMRC is currently working as a general consultant.

The Delhi Metro is actively bidding for metro projects across the world. Currently, Delhi Metro’s bids are under process for Metro projects in Tel Aviv (Israel), Alexandria (Egypt), Bahrain, Mauritius & Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam).

Besides running its own range of corridors, Delhi Metro, also operates the Rapid Metro in Gurgaon. It built the Kochi Metro, Jaipur Metro and the Noida Metro, and also served as a consultant for a number of other projects across the country. It is currently building the Patna Metro.

Project in a nutshell

33.5 km Line 3 will run between Aarey and Cuffe Parade

To cover 27 stations from the south of the western metropolis to the north

Contract will be valid for a period of 10 years

DMRC outbid Keolis, a public transport operator from France

The Mumbai Metro Line 3 is currently under construction and is expected to be operational in parts from the end of this year

To run operation & safety management, revenue collection, including management of ticket sales, maintenance of assets, hiring, training of staff

