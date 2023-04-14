‘Doctors’ duty hours, health top agenda of newly-reconstituted RDA of AIIMS'

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

Issues such as prolonged duty hours, doctors’ mental well-being and the quality of food served in the mess will be on the top of the agenda of the newly-reconstituted Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) of AIIMS, Delhi led by Dr Vinay Kumar who took over as its president on April 10. Dr Kumar spoke at length with Ashish Srivastava on these and other issues and the RDA’s plans to deal with them. Excerpts:

What would be the focus and vision of the RDA?

AIIMS is a premier health institution and the doctors here enjoy timely payment of salary and a good pay-grade. However, there are some issues which must be addressed at the earliest. One of them is long duty hours which violate the labour code and the residency scheme, which says that resident doctors can’t be made to work beyond 8 hours. We will demand that resident doctors doing extra duty be compensated with additional leaves.

There is a shortage of faculty as well as junior doctors in AIIMS. How will the RDA address these issues?

We are yet to assess the shortage of junior doctors so I would only be able to comment after knowing the full picture. Regarding faculty, the institute initiated ‘Mission Recruitment’ a few days back wherein all vacant faculty posts will be filled in a time-bound manner.

Some time back, issues with quality of food in hostel messes were reported, prompting AIIMS to close down two cafeterias. How do you plan to deal with this?

We will appoint our nominated members as in-charge of hostel messes. The mess in-charges will appoint mess secretaries who will be from the respective hostels. It will enable proper and regular monitoring of the food quality and hygiene practiced by the workers there.

Even the water supply to the hostels was found to be contaminated.

Impurities and other issues related to water were reported from the hostel situated in the trauma centre campus. After the issue was highlighted by your newspaper and other media, the matter was addressed immediately by the hospital administration. However, to ensure that this issue is not repeated, we will nominate hostel secretaries who will regularly check such problems. If need be, we will extend our RDA panel beyond the nominated 15 members and include more representatives for this task.

Many junior doctors complain that they don’t get accommodation on the campus.

The strength of doctors is increasing every year due to the introduction of new courses, while the space is limited. However, there are platforms which provide paying guests accommodation. We will propose to the administration to take services of such platforms to find accommodation for resident doctors nearby the hospital.

What about the issue of mental well-being of doctors considering the taxing nature of the profession?

It’s a very crucial and relevant issue. We will try to arrange interaction between professors of the psychiatry department and the resident doctors periodically so that the junior medicos could open up about their mental health. It could be organised physically or even through webinar.



