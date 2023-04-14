Gang-raped in car two years back, Delhi girl tells police

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 19-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by two people around two and a half years back in south Delhi’s Begampura area when she was a minor girl, an official said on Thursday. The accused, identified as Anubhav and two more unknown people, even recorded the video of the despicable crime.

A senior Delhi Police official said a woman, who is a resident of Delhi, lodged a written complaint at Malviya Nagar police station on April 12 alleging that she came in contact with one person named Anubhav in September 2020, through social media when she was in need of a job.

She was called by Anubhav at Malviya Nagar Metro station where the alleged Anubhav along with two friends were waiting for her in a car. “She met them and they moved the car and parked somewhere in the Begampur area where two of them raped her one by one and even made a video clip,” official said.

