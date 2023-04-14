Government’s fully-funded colleges get huge hike in budget

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Education minister Atishi on Thursday announced that the Kejriwal government has released Rs 100 crore in the first quarter for 12 Delhi University colleges funded by it.

She said that there has been an increase of more than 300% in the budget allocated to these colleges.

Speaking about the government’s vision to keep education on priority always, she said, “Ever since the government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal came to power in Delhi, the education sector has been given the largest share in the budget every year.”

She added that there are several universities in Delhi included in the higher education system of the Delhi government, including Ambedkar University, DTU, NSUT, DSEU, etc.

“I am happy to say that this time the Delhi government has allocated a large amount in the budget for these 12 fully funded colleges, compared to previous years,” shared the Education Minister. Atishi said, “In the financial year 2023-24, an amount of Rs 400 crores has been allocated by the government. Out of this, the first quarter of Rs 100 crores is being released today.”

In the year 2014-15, the allocation to these colleges was Rs 132 crores. In the year 2015-16, Rs 147 crores were allocated to these colleges. In the year 2016-17, Rs 156 crores were allocated. In the year 2017-18, Rs 171 crores were allocated. In the year 2018-19, Rs 213 crores were allocated.

In the year 2019-20, Rs 235 crores were allocated. In the year 2020-21, Rs 265 crores were allocated. In the year 2021-22, Rs 308 crores were allocated. In the year 2022-23, Rs 361 crores were allocated.

List of 12 colleges fully funded by Delhi govt

Acharya Narendra Dev College

Aditi Mahavidyalaya

Bhagini Nivedita College

Bhaskaracharya College

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College

Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College

Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education and Sports Sciences

Keshav Mahavidyalaya

Maharaja Agrasen College

Maharshi Valmiki College of Education

Shaheed Rajguru College

Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies

NEW DELHI: Education minister Atishi on Thursday announced that the Kejriwal government has released Rs 100 crore in the first quarter for 12 Delhi University colleges funded by it. She said that there has been an increase of more than 300% in the budget allocated to these colleges. Speaking about the government’s vision to keep education on priority always, she said, “Ever since the government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal came to power in Delhi, the education sector has been given the largest share in the budget every year.” She added that there are several universities in Delhi included in the higher education system of the Delhi government, including Ambedkar University, DTU, NSUT, DSEU, etc.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “I am happy to say that this time the Delhi government has allocated a large amount in the budget for these 12 fully funded colleges, compared to previous years,” shared the Education Minister. Atishi said, “In the financial year 2023-24, an amount of Rs 400 crores has been allocated by the government. Out of this, the first quarter of Rs 100 crores is being released today.” In the year 2014-15, the allocation to these colleges was Rs 132 crores. In the year 2015-16, Rs 147 crores were allocated to these colleges. In the year 2016-17, Rs 156 crores were allocated. In the year 2017-18, Rs 171 crores were allocated. In the year 2018-19, Rs 213 crores were allocated. In the year 2019-20, Rs 235 crores were allocated. In the year 2020-21, Rs 265 crores were allocated. In the year 2021-22, Rs 308 crores were allocated. In the year 2022-23, Rs 361 crores were allocated. List of 12 colleges fully funded by Delhi govt Acharya Narendra Dev College Aditi Mahavidyalaya Bhagini Nivedita College Bhaskaracharya College Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education and Sports Sciences Keshav Mahavidyalaya Maharaja Agrasen College Maharshi Valmiki College of Education Shaheed Rajguru College Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies