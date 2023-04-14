Home Cities Delhi

JCB driver mows down garbage picker, tries to bury him in Delhi

The police reached the spot and found the body of the deceased Pappu Singh on the ground opposite 
Ashish Farm, Verma Road, Vikas Nagar, Delhi.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 45-year-old man working as a garbage collector was mowed down by an excavator after which the driver of the offending vehicle attempted to bury the body in a bid to hide the crime.

The accused JCB driver, identified as Sunny Kumar, a resident of Bhopal, was caught and thrashed by the locals. Sharing details, DCP (Outer) Harendra K Singh said a PCR call was received at 9.06 am at Ranhola police station stating that a JCB crushed a person on the head and the JCB driver tried to put the body in a 
plastic bag that had been caught by the public.

The police reached the spot and found the body of the deceased Pappu Singh on the ground opposite 
Ashish Farm, Verma Road, Vikas Nagar, Delhi. “His head was crushed and half body was found inside the plastic bag,” the DCP informed, adding the offending vehicle i.e. the excavator was also found at the spot. The driver was sent for medical examination, the official added. 

