Kanjhawala hit-and-run case: Court takes cognisance of chargesheet 

Taking cognisance of the 800-page charge sheet,  Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal posted the matter for scrutiny and committal of the case to the sessions court on April 18.

Published: 14th April 2023 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2023 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Thursday took cognisance of the charge sheet filed by the police against seven accused persons in a hit-and-run case where a 20-year-old woman was dragged to death on New Year Day in the Kanjhawala area of the city.

On the dead night of the new year, Anjali Kumari was hit by a car, and then her body was dragged on the road underneath the same vehicle for around 90 minutes at a stretch of approximately 10-12 Km. She was found lying naked and mutilated on a road in the national capital.

Police arrested Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal in the case on January 2.  Two other co-accused Ashutosh Bhardwaj and Ankush were earlier given bail by the court, while the bail plea of accused Deepak Khanna was rejected by a sessions court.

According to the charge sheet Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mithun and Manoj Mittal have been accused of murder, while Amit Khanna and Ashutosh were also booked for an offence under the Motor Vehicle Act.
 It said all accused were booked for the offences of criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence, harbouring offender, common intention and false information with the intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person.

Police has levelled additional charges against Amit Khanna for rash driving and causing hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety of others. The city police recently invoked Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code in the case which was initially registered for the offences of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and rash driving on a public way.

