New IP University campus to offer world class facilities: Delhi education minister Atishi

On Thursday, current education minister Atishi visited the campus with department and university officials to inspect the various facilities.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The state-of-the-art East campus of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) is all set to welcome students, as it will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal next month.
This campus was built under the ‘vision’ of the former Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia.

On Thursday, current education minister Atishi visited the campus with department and university officials to inspect the various facilities. The campus is built with 5-star rating standards and has world-class facilities such as modern laboratories, sports halls, a library, and hostel blocks for students. 2400 students will be able to receive a world-class education at this magnificent campus.

Atishi said, “This magnificent campus of IP University is the result of Delhi Education Revolution crusader Manish Sisodia’s vision. It has been designed to meet the demands of 21st-century skills and will provide students with a world-class education. We are confident that it will be a game-changer for higher education in India.”

She added that the new campus of GGSIPU promises to be a hub of innovation, research, and learning.
Five specialised centres including those of Robotics & Automation, Design & Innovation, Fire Management, and Liberal Arts are being constructed to meet the demands of 21st-century skills. These centres will provide students with the opportunity to learn and develop skills that are essential for their future careers.

