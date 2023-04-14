Water breaks during classes, cover head: Delhi government's summer advisories to schools

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Breaks for drinking water during classes, no assemblies during afternoon, and encouraging the use of umbrellas, caps, and towels to cover heads during the day are some of the measures suggested to the schools by the Delhi government, as the city braces for a prolonged dry spell expected to drive temperatures up to 40 degrees Celsius.

Delhi on Wednesday recorded the maximum temperature at 37 degree C, the highest so far this year. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heat wave conditions in several states, predicting that the temperatures are likely to rise by 2 to 4 degree C during the next five days.

“Dry weather is predicted in Delhi for at least a week. Maximum temperatures are likely to touch the 38-degree C mark by April 15-16 in the absence of any ‘western disturbance,’ said Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD’s regional forecasting centre.

The meteorologist said the mercury may hit the 40-degree C mark at isolated places in the capital by April 17, but a “heat wave is unlikely.” Meanwhile, the Delhi government along with the directorate of education has issued certain guidelines for the city schools. “The daytime temperature of more than 40 degree C is detrimental to the health of children and adolescents studying. The rise in temperature in NCR has led to increased instances of heat-related illnesses, exhaustion, dehydration, and diarrhea and vomiting, among citizens.”

It said since children are one of the most vulnerable groups, all heads of government/ government-aided/ private unaided recognized schools under the Directorate of Education are directed to adopt such measures that could enhance protection of children. Delhi recorded the highest maximum temperature range of 40-44 degrees C in April 2022 compared with 40-42 degrees Celsius in April 2021.

Schools to follow

Avoid assembly during afternoon

Ensure availability of drinking water to students

Report any case of heat-related illness to a nearby health facility or hospital

Sensitise students to cover their head (use umbrella, hat, cap, towel and other traditional head gears) during direct exposure to sunlight while leaving or coming to schools during the day-time

