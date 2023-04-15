BJP MP flags off sports fest from Dwarka

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In an effort to promote sportsmanship, BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh on Friday flagged off a marathon as a part of the MP sports festival in West Delhi. The festival was organised for social justice in memory of Bhim Rao Ambedkar.

The marathon was flagged off from Abhinav Global School from Dwarka Sector -13 and concluded at Modern International School, Dwarka sector-19. Children participated in a huge number in marathon.

“Today, the MP sports festival started with a race on the day of Ambedkar Jayanti. Prime Minister Narendra Modi started many schemes in the promotion of sports and sportsmen, one of which is Khelo India,” said Parvesh Sahib Singh at the occasion.

He also said that more than 15,000 players will participate in the games. The event will run from April 14-20. Besides Parvesh Sahib Singh, the occasion was also marked by the presence of Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi BJP President, Babita Phogat, wrestler and 94-year Gold Medalist sprinter Bhagwani Dagar.On the second day of the event, a march past by school children will be organised in the Dwarka Sports Complex, which will be attended by the L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena.

