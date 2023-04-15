Home Cities Delhi

Court asks for framing of charges against Gopal Ansal in cheating case

Ansal to face charges of defrauding a private company and its promoters in the name of investment in a building at Connaught Place here in 1991.

Published: 15th April 2023 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2023 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Real estate tycoon Gopal Ansal.(File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has ordered that real estate tycoon Gopal Ansal should stand trial for allegedly cheating and defrauding a private company and its promoters in the name of investment in a building at Connaught Place here in 1991.

Metropolitan Magistrate Yashdeep Chahal ordered framing of charges against Ansal for the alleged offence, including cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy. The court, however, discharged Sushil Ansal, who was a director of the accused company, Ansal Properties which was developing the Statesman House here, saying the materials on record were ‘grossly insufficient.’

“Apart from a bare statement that the fraud was not possible without the involvement of all the directors, there is nothing on record to implicate him,” the judge noted in an order passed on April 4.The court adjourned the matter for June 1 for formally framing of the charges against the accused.

According to the complaint, the complainant, Sachdeva & Sons Industries Pvt. Ltd. had in 1991 invested in Statesman House, which was being developed by Ansal Properties at Connaught Place, New Delhi through one Krishan Bakshi, now deceased, who was working at the complainant company and was known to co-accused Gopal Ansal.However, later the complainants learned that the receipts were issued only in the name of Bakshi and that too towards the payment of a single flat in the project.

The accused conspired to deceive the complainant in order to extract money from them and diverted that amount for booking a flat solely in the name of Bakshi, the complaint alleged.  During investigation, it appeared that Bakshi booked a flat at Statesman House in January 1992 with Ansal Properties, the court noted.

The investigation also reveals that the entire amount received from the complainant for booking a property in Statesman House was found to be diverted in favour of the individual booking of Bakshi for a flat, it noted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gopal Ansal
India Matters
Security personnel before a flag march in Odisha's Sambalpur.(Photo | ANI Twitter)
Hanuman Jayanti violence: Curfew imposed in six police station areas of Odisha’s Sambalpur
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India adds 10,753 fresh cases, active infections at 53,720
Rescue operations underway after a bus fell into a ditch in Raigad's Khopoli area. (Photo | ANI)
12 dead, 27 injured after bus falls into gorge on old Mumbai-Pune highway
Chief Justice of India, (CJI) DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
CJI Chandrachud bats for mediation as dispute resolution mechanism for individuals, govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp