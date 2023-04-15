Delhi BJP’s Kisan Morcha leader shot dead in Bindapur

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Kisan Morcha leader of the Delhi BJP was shot dead in Dwarka’s Bindapur area by unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants on Friday evening, police said. The deceased was identified as Surender Kumar alias Surender Matiala, 60, the BJP Kisan Morcha President of Najafgarh area. According to the police, the incident was reported from the area under Bindapur Police Station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dwarka), M. Harsha Vardhan said the deceased was sitting inside his office at the time of the incident. “Multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused. At this stage, the motive is not clear. We are investigating from all angles,” he said.

Vardhan said that multiple teams have been formed to crack the case. “We are scanning CCTV cameras in the area to identify the culprits,” he said, adding that further investigation is going on. Notably, it is the second such incident in Delhi’s Dwarka area this month. On April 1, a 53-year-old lawyer was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants in the same district.

NEW DELHI: A Kisan Morcha leader of the Delhi BJP was shot dead in Dwarka’s Bindapur area by unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants on Friday evening, police said. The deceased was identified as Surender Kumar alias Surender Matiala, 60, the BJP Kisan Morcha President of Najafgarh area. According to the police, the incident was reported from the area under Bindapur Police Station. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dwarka), M. Harsha Vardhan said the deceased was sitting inside his office at the time of the incident. “Multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused. At this stage, the motive is not clear. We are investigating from all angles,” he said. Vardhan said that multiple teams have been formed to crack the case. “We are scanning CCTV cameras in the area to identify the culprits,” he said, adding that further investigation is going on. Notably, it is the second such incident in Delhi’s Dwarka area this month. On April 1, a 53-year-old lawyer was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants in the same district.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });