Delhi Police to deploy heavy security outside CBI office for Kejriwal's visit 

An adequate number of barricades will be placed on the streets at both these places to ensure AAP workers and supporters do not create any trouble, a senior police official said.

Published: 15th April 2023 03:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2023 03:53 PM

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora.

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police will deploy over 1,000 security personnel, including paramilitary forces, outside the CBI headquarters to ensure the safety of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, summoned by the agency on Sunday in connection with alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped excise policy, officials said.

Security will also be tightened outside the Aam Aadmi Party office in Rouse Avenue, they said.

"We have set up an elaborate security arrangement and since he is a chief minister, definitely there will be tight security for his safety. More than 1,000 security personnel including paramilitary forces would be deployed outside the CBI headquarters to ensure no untoward incident takes place," the official said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation summoned Kejriwal at its office at 11 am to answer questions from the investigation team as a witness in the excise police case, according to a notice issued by the CBI.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was arrested last month in the case. The AAP has called the case a conspiracy against its leaders.

CBI officials have said they asked Kejriwal to appear on a Sunday as the offices in the area remain closed.

The agency adopted the same strategy when Sisodia was called at the agency headquarters, where he was grilled for eight hours before being taken into custody.

The allegations relate to the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22.

The CBI is probing allegations of bribes paid by liquor traders to get licences.

The AAP has strongly refuted these charges, but its government later scrapped the policy.

"It was further alleged that irregularities were committed, including modifications in excise policy, extending undue favours to the licensees, waiver/reduction in license fee, the extension of L-1 licence without approval, etc," said a CBI spokesperson after the FIR was filed on August 17, 2022.

The CBI filed its charge sheet against seven accused on November 25 last year.

It alleged in the charge sheet that the excise policy was framed in a manner to promote cartelisation and monopoly at the wholesale level.

