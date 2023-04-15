Delhi youth stabbed to death, 3 minors among 5 nabbed

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An 18-year-old man was brutally stabbed to death by five people, including three juveniles, for not allowing one of the accused to talk to his girlfriend. The accused, identified as Akshay (18), Rahul (18) and three juveniles, were nabbed by the police.

A senior Delhi Police official said a PCR call regarding the incident was received at Ambedkar Nagar Police Station around 10 pm on April 11 after which the police reached the spot where the injured person was found to be shifted to a hospital by a PCR van.

However, the man who was identified as Rahul alias Khatara (18) was declared brought dead by the medics at the hospital.The police found one eyewitness of the incident who told the cops that he was sitting along with his friend (deceased) near MCD Primary School, Street No. 1, suddenly five people came and started attacking the deceased person with knives. The deceased tried to escape but he fell down due to multiple injuries.

Accordingly, the police registered a case of murder and began probing the incident.During the course of investigation, the police lifted all exhibits from the crime spot and analysed all CCTV cameras installed in and around the area to ascertain the entry and exit of the accused persons.

“The facts given by an eyewitness were confirmed through CCTV footage and two out of the five culprits were identified. Through extensive surveillance and technical analysis, their location was zeroed down,” the official said.The police then conducted a raid and apprehended two people and on their instance, the remaining three were also apprehended.

On interrogation, the accused said that some enmity was going on between the deceased and one of the juveniles over a girl. “The juvenile wanted to talk to the girlfriend of the deceased but the latter was not allowing it,” the official said. The official added that the deceased recently beaten that juvenile after asking him not to talk to his girlfriend. “Therefore, to teach a lesson to the deceased, they met near MB Road and assaulted him with knives,” the official said.

