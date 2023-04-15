Home Cities Delhi

Local address proof must for fresh law graduates to enrol as advocates in Delhi

BCD Secretary Sanjay Rathi said henceforth no enrolment shall be done without copy of Aadhaar Card and Voter ID Card bearing the address of Delhi/NCR.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Law graduates wanting to enrol as advocates in the national capital will have to mandatorily submit local address proof showing they are of residents of Delhi/NCR, the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) has said.The BDC, the governing body of lawyers in Delhi, said in a statement issued on April 13 that identity cards, including Aadhaar and Voter IDs, must have residence shown in Delhi/NCR for enrolment purposes.

‘All those law graduates, who wish to apply for enrolment with the BCD, are hereby informed that along with their respective Enrolment Application and other documents, they shall also be required to attach copy of Aadhaar Card and Voter ID Card of Delhi/NCR (National Capital Region) and the Aadhaar Card and Voter ID Card must bear the address of Delhi or NCR,’ the council said.BCD Secretary Sanjay Rathi said henceforth no enrolment shall be done without copy of Aadhaar Card and Voter ID Card bearing the address of Delhi/NCR.The decision was taken in a BCD meeting on April 4.

