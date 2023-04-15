NGT takes note of ground water extraction by hotels in Delhi

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked a joint committee of the Environmental Ministry and others to look into a plea alleging illegal withdrawal of groundwater by 536 hotels operating in Paharganj area in the national capital.

“..let a joint committee of MoEF&CC, CPCB, DPCC, CGWA, and District Magistrate, New Delhi take remedial measures in coordination with authorities concerned, following due process,” the tribunal headed by chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel said in an order.

The Green court was hearing the petition seeking execution of its earlier order, in which it also directed the panel to look into the legality of groundwater extraction and similar establishments, besides their compliance with norms, including consent conditions for extraction, groundwater availability and replenishment measures.

The petition sought an injunction against “illegal” withdrawal of groundwater. In the order, it was noted that it is permissible to the tribunal to exercise suo-moto jurisdiction if there are serious violation of environment norms, relaxing such procedure.

“Accordingly, we propose to go into the merits in view of serious allegations which if true show serious violation of norms and also judgement of the Supreme Court by the individuals and authorities,” the order said.

As per averments in the application, on intervention of the Environment Minister, illegalities have been allowed to continue to the detriment of environment and the rule of law.The SDM and DPCC issued show cause notice dated August 4, 2021 to 536 hotels and other such establishments for violations. 206 hotels gave reply. Closure order was passed against 330 hotels.

“Despite of this, notices were withdrawn and not acted upon in breach of rule of law and environmental norms. The matter appeared in media news dated 23.04.2022 (Annexure-A-6) but clear violation is allowed to continue which needs to be remedied,” read the order.

