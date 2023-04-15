Home Cities Delhi

Secure college campuses: DU panel

Recommends restricting entry of outsiders, hiring private security and installing CCTVs

Indraprastha College

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Installing CCTV cameras, restricting entry of outsiders, hiring private security and increasing the height of boundary walls — these are among the measures suggested by a Delhi University’s panel on Friday to augment security in the wake of the IP college harassment incident. The guidelines have been prepared by the DU in collaboration with Delhi Police, an official, who is part of this committee.This is expected to be notified on Monday, the official added.

“We have prepared the guidelines after holding several meetings and analyzing the incident at IPCW College. We do not want the incident to be repeated in the future. “The guidelines were prepared. However, there were some inputs from the Delhi Police; we are including those as well. It will be notified on Monday,” the official said.

The guidelines were prepared in the wake of several all-women colleges witnessing such harassment incidents during cultural festivals.The recent incident took place at Indraprastha College for Women (IPCW), where on March 28, students alleged that they were harassed by ‘unknown’ men during a fest.The students staged several protests, demanding principal Poonam Kumria’s resignation and accountability on the part of the college.

Following their protests, the DU formed a committee on April 3 to look into “the grievances raised by the students” and asked the panel to submit its report in a week.Though the committee is yet to submit its report, the official said they have held a series of meetings, including with the Delhi Police, to prepare guidelines to prevent such incidents in the future.

The official asserted that colleges need to take responsibility for the safety and security of the students if they are holding any events.“They cannot let these incidents. The major problem we found in the case of IPCW is that the boundary walls were too low and there was only one exit, which led to the chaos,” she said.Moreover, there was no proper security, the official added.

Though recent incidents have been reported at all-women colleges, “general guidelines” have been prepared that need to be followed by every college affiliated with Delhi University.“In the guidelines, we have mentioned that the colleges need to take responsibility if they are organising any kind of event. Moreover, the college needs to install CCTVs. If the boundary walls are low, the college needs to build them higher. We cannot allow people climbing them to enter. Hire bouncers if needed. Take NOC from the Delhi Police,” the official informed.

Guidelines likely to be issued on Monday

The guidelines have been prepared by the DU in collaboration with Delhi Police, an official, who is part of this committee. This is expected to be notified on Monday. Though the committee is yet to submit its report, the official said they have held a series of meetings, including with the Delhi Police, to prepare guidelines to prevent such incidents in the future.

