Super thief ‘Bunty chor’ arrested for burglaries

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The infamous burglar who even inspired filmmakers to make a movie on his notoriety, ‘Oye Lucky Lucky Oye’,has once again landed in police custody for committing a series of burglaries in south Delhi’s posh area. The 53-year-old accused, identified as Devender Singh aka ‘Bunty Chor’, has more than 250 previous involvements in the national capital and a same number of cases all over the country.

DCP (south) Chandan Chowdhary, in a special media briefing, said on April 13, Thursday, an FIR was registered at CR Park police station on a complaint filed by a Greater Kailash resident regarding the theft of three expensive mobile phones, a purse, two laptops, branded Shoes, Wrist Watch and her Baleno car in the intervening night of April 12-13. Interestingly, on the same day, another incident of house burglary was reported at the same police station in which the complainant reported the theft of electrical items viz. steam press, 05 Sony TVs with set-top box, and LG printer from this address a day before.

“The information about two house burglaries raised alarm in the area of CR Park police station and the whole staff was sensitized with the formation of different teams with specific tasks,” DCP Chowdhary said.The police first obtained the CCTV footage of the area and place of the incident which revealed that a middle-aged suspect wearing a cap is involved in both house burglaries.The cops then started looking at the trail of CCTV footage of the suspect en route of the stolen car which revealed that it was going towards Noida via Alaknanda, CR Park and NPR Cameras installed at Alaknanda confirmed the registration number of the stolen car.

Tagged by Fastag

While investigating the case, the police found out that one of the stolen mobile phones was switched on by the accused person and its location was found near Agra highway, 150 Km from Delhi. The cops immediately swung into action to trace the accused but it was still difficult as the car was constantly moving. However, the cops cleverly kept the Fastag of the stolen mobile phone on surveillance and updates of Fastag deductions at different toll booths of UP towards the Nepal Border were being received by the police.

High end chase

A team of Delhi Police then began chasing the stolen vehicle near Etawah, UP and waited for a perfect moment so that they can stop the speeding car running at around 120 Km per hour.

NEW DELHI: The infamous burglar who even inspired filmmakers to make a movie on his notoriety, ‘Oye Lucky Lucky Oye’,has once again landed in police custody for committing a series of burglaries in south Delhi’s posh area. The 53-year-old accused, identified as Devender Singh aka ‘Bunty Chor’, has more than 250 previous involvements in the national capital and a same number of cases all over the country. DCP (south) Chandan Chowdhary, in a special media briefing, said on April 13, Thursday, an FIR was registered at CR Park police station on a complaint filed by a Greater Kailash resident regarding the theft of three expensive mobile phones, a purse, two laptops, branded Shoes, Wrist Watch and her Baleno car in the intervening night of April 12-13. Interestingly, on the same day, another incident of house burglary was reported at the same police station in which the complainant reported the theft of electrical items viz. steam press, 05 Sony TVs with set-top box, and LG printer from this address a day before. “The information about two house burglaries raised alarm in the area of CR Park police station and the whole staff was sensitized with the formation of different teams with specific tasks,” DCP Chowdhary said.The police first obtained the CCTV footage of the area and place of the incident which revealed that a middle-aged suspect wearing a cap is involved in both house burglaries.The cops then started looking at the trail of CCTV footage of the suspect en route of the stolen car which revealed that it was going towards Noida via Alaknanda, CR Park and NPR Cameras installed at Alaknanda confirmed the registration number of the stolen car.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Tagged by Fastag While investigating the case, the police found out that one of the stolen mobile phones was switched on by the accused person and its location was found near Agra highway, 150 Km from Delhi. The cops immediately swung into action to trace the accused but it was still difficult as the car was constantly moving. However, the cops cleverly kept the Fastag of the stolen mobile phone on surveillance and updates of Fastag deductions at different toll booths of UP towards the Nepal Border were being received by the police. High end chase A team of Delhi Police then began chasing the stolen vehicle near Etawah, UP and waited for a perfect moment so that they can stop the speeding car running at around 120 Km per hour.