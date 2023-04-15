Home Cities Delhi

Woman with fused kidneys donates one to husband suffering from renal failure 

The woman’s 53-year-old husband was diagnosed with an end-stage kidney disease with transplant as the last resort and she offered to be a donor.

Published: 15th April 2023 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2023 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket
By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 49-year-old woman with a birth defect of fused kidneys donated one to her husband, who was suffering from renal failure at a private hospital here, doctors said. Doctors at the Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket conducted the kidney transplant, which according to them is the first such recorded case in a living donor. A horseshoe-shaped kidney, also called renal fusion, is usually a birth defect in which two kidneys are fused or joined together, forming a horseshoe-like shape.

The woman’s 53-year-old husband was diagnosed with an end-stage kidney disease with transplant as the last resort and she offered to be a donor. After preliminary examination to ascertain her eligibility as a donor, it was discovered that she had a horseshoe-shaped kidney, said Dr Anant Kumar, Professor and Head, Department of Urology and Renal Transplant and Robotics at the hospital.

“An otherwise healthy person, even with the condition of her kidney, she qualified to be a donor. After due diligence of the relevant parameters and careful guidance, this complex procedure was done successfully,” Kumar said.A team led by Kumar performed a robot-assisted nephrectomy (surgical removal of a part or the entire kidney) to harvest half of her horseshoe-shaped kidney.

“We had a dual challenge of not only conducting a successful kidney transplant, but also of meticulously harvesting the kidney, given the donor’s complication. This is the first recorded instance of a horseshoe-shaped kidney donor,” Kumar said. He said there have been cases where horseshoe-shaped kidneys have been transplanted from brain-dead donors. Explaining why the procedure was complex, Kumar said the arteries in both the kidneys were interlinked.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Max Super Speciality Hospital Saket
India Matters
Security personnel before a flag march in Odisha's Sambalpur.(Photo | ANI Twitter)
Hanuman Jayanti violence: Curfew imposed in six police station areas of Odisha’s Sambalpur
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India adds 10,753 fresh cases, active infections at 53,720
Rescue operations underway after a bus fell into a ditch in Raigad's Khopoli area. (Photo | ANI)
12 dead, 27 injured after bus falls into gorge on old Mumbai-Pune highway
Chief Justice of India, (CJI) DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
CJI Chandrachud bats for mediation as dispute resolution mechanism for individuals, govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp