Court reserves order on framing of charges against Aaftab Poonawala

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Court on Saturday reserved its order on framing of charges against Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar.

As per the charge sheet, the accused allegedly strangled Walkar on May 18 last year and sawed her body into several pieces, which he kept in a refrigerator for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi’s Mehrauli.

After the completion of arguments of both parties in the case, Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar posted the matter for April 29.

“Put up for orders on point of charge on 29.04.2023 at 2.00 p.m,” the order read.

It further stated that the Special Public Prosecutor relied upon some judgments and copies had already been supplied to the opposite counsel.

On Saturday, Shraddha’s father, Vikas Madan Walker appeared through video conferencing. He has also moved an application seeking the release of his daughter’s remains to perform her last rites.

To this, Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad said the cops will file their reply on the next date of hearing.

Poonawala (28) was charged with various sections including 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of an offence or giving false information to screen offender) and 365 (kidnapping) under Indian Penal Code.

On February 7, the court took cognisance of the 6,629-page voluminous charge sheet filed by police on January 24.

The charge sheet was filed 73 days after Aaftab was arrested on November 12, 2022, six months after he allegedly committed the crime.

