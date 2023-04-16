Home Cities Delhi

Court reserves order on framing of charges against Aaftab Poonawala

After the completion of arguments of both parties in the case, Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar posted the matter for April 29.

Published: 16th April 2023 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2023 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused to have murdered his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, being brought to the Mehrauli forest area. (Photo | PTI)

Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused to have murdered his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, being brought to the Mehrauli forest area. (File Photo | PTI)

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Court on Saturday reserved its order on framing of charges against Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar.

As per the charge sheet, the accused allegedly strangled Walkar on May 18 last year and sawed her body into several pieces, which he kept in a refrigerator for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi’s Mehrauli.

After the completion of arguments of both parties in the case, Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar posted the matter for April 29.

“Put up for orders on point of charge on 29.04.2023 at 2.00 p.m,” the order read.

It further stated that the Special Public Prosecutor relied upon some judgments and copies had already been supplied to the opposite counsel.

On Saturday, Shraddha’s father, Vikas Madan Walker appeared through video conferencing. He has also moved an application seeking the release of his daughter’s remains to perform her last rites.

To this, Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad said the cops will file their reply on the next date of hearing.

Poonawala (28) was charged with various sections including 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of an offence or giving false information to screen offender) and 365 (kidnapping) under Indian Penal Code.

On February 7, the court took cognisance of the 6,629-page voluminous charge sheet filed by police on January 24.

The charge sheet was filed 73 days after Aaftab was arrested on November 12, 2022, six months after he allegedly committed the crime.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aaftab Poonawala Shraddha Walkar murder case
India Matters
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed being brought from Sabarmati Central Jail to present again before a Prayagraj court in the Umesh Pal murder case, in Ahmedabad,  April 11, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Gangster Atiq Ahmed, brother shot dead while in police custody in Uttar Pradesh
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
TN caste Hindu man kills son for marrying Dalit girl, grandma who came in the way also killed
Security personnel in Sambalpur during curfew on April 15, 2023. ( Photo | PTI)
Curfew imposed, internet suspension period extended in Sambalpur 
Many Pahadi dishes are believed to have health benefits (Photo Courtesy | Uttarakhand Tourism Department)
The secret of Pahadi food? Salt and other hyperlocal ingredients that give it a unique flavour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp