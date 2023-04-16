Home Cities Delhi

Delhi behind the scenes 

The colour and conspiracies from the power corridors of National Capital's city government reported in our weekly column.

MCD press releases being vetted by AAP
Ever since Mayor Shelly Oberoi has taken over the reins of the civic authority, the public and information communication material is vetted by the publicity team of AAP before it’s released to the media. Some AAP functionaries are yet to fully trust the officials and see them as ‘plants’ of the Central government.

Reporters await police chief’s annual presser
Every year, in February, city police chief conducts an annual press conference where he interacts with media persons regarding crime in the year gone by. It’s mid April now, and media persons are still waiting. No one has the foggiest idea what is going on.

Is anyone really safe in the national capital?
On April 1, advocate Virender Kumar Narwal was shot dead on the road in the national capital. Scared Delhi lawyers have filed a plea in the high court seeking to ensure the safety of the legal professionals. Responses are awaited from the Centre and the Delhi government.

Can AAP turn events?
Can Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP turn the CBI summons in the liquor policy case to its political advantage? On Saturday, Kejriwal threatened to sue the investigating agencies. Sources say AAP hopes to use the situation to pitch itself as the proverbial David facing Goliath in the next Lok Sabha elections.

Why they call it ‘Teerth Stadium’
They called it ‘Mission Buniyaad’. So, the Directorate of Education and MCD summoned 3,000 school heads, principals and mentor teachers at Thyagraj stadium on Saturday to clap, err, attend the SCERT’s orientation programme. But many found it a waste of time. Some of them felt that all they do is clap after every announcement. No wonder the stadium has been nicknamed as ‘Teerth Stadium’ by them.

(Contributed by Ashish Srivastava, Jaison Wilson, Ujwal Jalali, Amit Pandey and Ifrah Mufti)

