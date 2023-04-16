Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Desilting work on sewer lines on course, say officials

Seventeen major sub-drains falling into the Najafgarh Drain and 13 sub-drains in the Supplementary Drain have been completely trapped, he said.

Published: 16th April 2023 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2023 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Desilting of 32.58 km out of the 90.34 km of the trunk or peripheral sewer lines in Delhi has been completed and the remaining work will be completed by June, officials said on Saturday. L-G VK Saxena who is also the Chairman of the National Green Tribunal-appointed High-Level Committee for the Rejuvenation of River Yamuna reviewed the progress of works on desilting of trunk sewer lines and trapping of sub-drains falling into the Najafgarh drain, a senior official of Raj Niwas said.

The L-G also reiterated that Yamuna ghats and floodplains will be cleaned by June 30, while other works will continue simultaneously.

Since taking charge as the chairman of the HLC, he has chaired three monthly meetings of the committee, apart from reviewing the progress of works through several intermittent meetings with concerned officials, they added.

The 90.34 km of the trunk or peripheral sewer lines that were targeted to be desilted by June 2023, 32.58 km have been completed already and the remaining will be completed within June when the monsoon sets in, officials said.

Major sewer lines where works have been completed or are in progress till now are Moti Nagar trunk, gravity duct I, Keshavpur and Nilothi trunk, Kalyan Vihar, GT Road, Vijay Nagar, etc. in Narela, and Coronation Pillar trunk, Okhla trunk and Dwarka trunk, officials said.

He informed that of the 44 major sub-drains falling into Najafgarh drain identified for trapping, 17 had already been trapped and the remaining will be trapped by October this year, they said.

Over 90 km of work finished; L-G reviewing work

