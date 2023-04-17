CBI probe into excise policy just a fishing expedition: Kejriwal

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal told reporters after reaching home from the CBI headquarters on Sunday evening, following his questioning in the excise policy case, that the Central agency was just carrying out a fishing expedition.

“The CBI asked me a total of 56 questions. Everything is fake. The case is fake. I am convinced they don’t have anything on us, not a single piece of evidence,” he said.

“The CBI asked me everything starting from 2020, the year the liquor policy came into force, to the end of it. This liquor policy case is a lie, fabricated. Honesty is our ideology. We are willing to die but won’t compromise with honesty. They are doing all this to defame us and our good, development work. We have become a national party now, which is why they are doing this to end us,” he added, hinting that he will divulge more details in the special one-day Assembly session convened for Monday.

He asserted that the session will be held despite L-G V K Saxena's red-flagging “procedural lapses” in summoning the House.

“The session will be held tomorrow. I want the L-G sahab to study the Constitution again or have some advisor who is at least well-educated and has knowledge about it,” he said.

ALSO READ | Delhi liquor scam: Kejriwal quizzed by CBI for over nine hours

Incidentally, while Kejriwal was being questioned by the CBI, the AAP had called an emergency meeting of senior leaders amid concerns that he could be arrested. The meeting, held around 5 pm in Kapurthala House, a guest house for senior Punjab government officials, was chaired by Gopal Rai.

The attendees included Mayor Shelly Oberoi, Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammad Iqbal, the party’s national secretary Pankaj Gupta and leaderJasmine Shah.

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal told reporters after reaching home from the CBI headquarters on Sunday evening, following his questioning in the excise policy case, that the Central agency was just carrying out a fishing expedition. “The CBI asked me a total of 56 questions. Everything is fake. The case is fake. I am convinced they don’t have anything on us, not a single piece of evidence,” he said. “The CBI asked me everything starting from 2020, the year the liquor policy came into force, to the end of it. This liquor policy case is a lie, fabricated. Honesty is our ideology. We are willing to die but won’t compromise with honesty. They are doing all this to defame us and our good, development work. We have become a national party now, which is why they are doing this to end us,” he added, hinting that he will divulge more details in the special one-day Assembly session convened for Monday.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He asserted that the session will be held despite L-G V K Saxena's red-flagging “procedural lapses” in summoning the House. “The session will be held tomorrow. I want the L-G sahab to study the Constitution again or have some advisor who is at least well-educated and has knowledge about it,” he said. ALSO READ | Delhi liquor scam: Kejriwal quizzed by CBI for over nine hours Incidentally, while Kejriwal was being questioned by the CBI, the AAP had called an emergency meeting of senior leaders amid concerns that he could be arrested. The meeting, held around 5 pm in Kapurthala House, a guest house for senior Punjab government officials, was chaired by Gopal Rai. The attendees included Mayor Shelly Oberoi, Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammad Iqbal, the party’s national secretary Pankaj Gupta and leaderJasmine Shah.