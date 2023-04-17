Home Cities Delhi

‘Mastermind’ Kejriwal will soon be in jail, says BJP

The call of AAP for road blockade in Delhi is inspired by the role of Raj in film Policegiri.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A group of Delhi BJP leaders and workers on Sunday staged a sit-in at Rajghat over AAP allegedly insulting Mahatma Gandhi. BJP leaders led by state president Virendra Sachdeva prayed at the memorial before AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reached there prior to heading to the CBI headquarters for questioning in connection with the alleged liquor scam.

“When Kejriwal gets trapped, he remembers Mahatma Gandhi, although he has ordered the removal of Gandhi’s portrait from offices of his government,” Sachdeva charged. He attacked Kejriwal over AAP workers holding protests across the city, and said, “Kejriwal’s politics is inspired by his actor friend Prakash Raj’s villainous roles in the movies. The call of AAP for a road blockade in Delhi is inspired by the role of Raj in the film Policegiri.”

Sachdeva said Kejriwal was called by the CBI for a liquor scam by his government but he went to the samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi, and nothing can be “more shameful” than this. Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said that due to the hard work of BJP workers, Kejriwal, who is the “mastermind” of the liquor policy scam, will also be in jail soon.

“Whenever Kejriwal was asked about the liquor scam in the assembly, he ran away. Kejriwal will now have to face the consequences of his actions and will have to resign and also go to jail,” Bidhuri said.

