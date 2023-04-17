Home Cities Delhi

Murder suspect who fled observation home arrested near Nepal border

The police received information that one of the juveniles was in Madhubani, Bihar after which a Crime Branch team was immediately dispatched there.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to escape from the clutches of law, a juvenile who was sent to an observation home in the national capital for the murder of a 77-year-old man, fled the city and reached the India-Nepal border from where he was nabbed.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said that on May 1, last year, an elderly man named Ram Kishore Aggrawal was murdered at his home in civil lines in north Delhi. “The Crime Branch worked on the case and two juveniles were apprehended,” he said.

However, on February 28, this year, the accused duo fled from the observation home, Majnu Ka Teela, Delhi. The police apprehended one of them but the other one remained to abscond. The police received information that one of the juveniles was in Madhubani, Bihar after which a Crime Branch team was immediately dispatched there.

“The police team apprehended him when he was about to cross the India-Nepal border,” the official said. He said the accused juvenile fled from his observation home to move forward in the world of crime and wanted to settle down in Nepal.

Sharing more details about the accused, the official said the juvenile, a native of Madhubani, Bihar, had worked at the house of the elderly deceased for three months on the recommendation of his father who had also worked there as a driver for some time.But one day, he along with his associate murdered him and carried out a robbery.

