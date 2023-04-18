Ansal takes back plea on web series 'Trial by Fire'

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday allowed real estate baron Sushil Ansal, convicted in the 1997 Uphaar cinema fire case, to withdraw a suit against the release of the web series 'Trial by Fire'. Ansal had approached the high court seeking a stay on the series, alleging defamation.

However, the court did not give any relief to his plea following which the web series streamed on Netflix on January 13. On Monday, the suit came up before Justice Yashwant Varma who was informed by Ansal’s counsel that he wishes to withdraw the suit.

The court allowed the plea for withdrawal. A fire had broken out at the Uphaar cinema during the screening of the Hindi film Border on June 13, 1997, claiming 59 lives.

Earlier, on January 12, while dismissing the interim application to stay the release of the web series, the HC had observed the unimaginable tragedy made the “nation bow its head in shame”.

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday allowed real estate baron Sushil Ansal, convicted in the 1997 Uphaar cinema fire case, to withdraw a suit against the release of the web series 'Trial by Fire'. Ansal had approached the high court seeking a stay on the series, alleging defamation. However, the court did not give any relief to his plea following which the web series streamed on Netflix on January 13. On Monday, the suit came up before Justice Yashwant Varma who was informed by Ansal’s counsel that he wishes to withdraw the suit. The court allowed the plea for withdrawal. A fire had broken out at the Uphaar cinema during the screening of the Hindi film Border on June 13, 1997, claiming 59 lives.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Earlier, on January 12, while dismissing the interim application to stay the release of the web series, the HC had observed the unimaginable tragedy made the “nation bow its head in shame”.