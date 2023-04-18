Home Cities Delhi

Benami property plea: Delhi High Court sought Centre response

Earlier in July 2019, the court had issued notice to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in the matter. 

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the response of the Centre on a plea moved by a BJP leader claiming linking property with Aadhar will root out black money held in the form of benami properties.

In the plea, BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Upadhyay was seeking directions for the Centre and Delhi governments to take steps to link movable and immovable property documents of citizens with their Aadhaar numbers. 

Terming it an ‘important matter’, the bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma sought responses from the Union ministries of Finance, Housing and Urban Affairs, Rural Development, and Law.
The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition will be further heard on July 18 by the court.

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma representing the Centre also said, during the hearing, that the issue is important. 

