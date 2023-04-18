Home Cities Delhi

Delhi excise policy scam: Sisodia to remain in judicial custody in ED, CBI case

The former minister had been arrested earlier this year by the two probe agencies in cases related to alleged irregularities in Delhi's now-scrapped excise policy. 

Published: 18th April 2023 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2023 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia (File photo | PTI)

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will continue to remain in judicial custody till the end of April in the cases registered by CBI and ED in relation to the alleged excise policy scam in the national capital.

As Sisodia was produced at Rouse Avenue Court on the expiration of his judicial custody, Special Judge M K Nagpal extended his further custody in the two separate cases — the CBI case till April 27 and ED case till April 29. 

The former minister had been arrested earlier this year by the two probe agencies in cases related to alleged irregularities in Delhi's now-scrapped excise policy.  During Monday's hearing, Special Public Prosecutor Naveen Kumar Matta, representing ED, told the court that the probe agency is likely to file a supplementary charge sheet against Sisodia and other co-accused Arun Pillai and Amandeep Dhal by the end of this month.

