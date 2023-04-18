Delhi House slams ‘misuse’ of agencies

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Legislative Assembly on Monday passed a resolution denouncing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly using central investigative agencies to target the AAP due to his insecurity over its growing popularity in the country.

“The Prime Minister of India, who claims to represent the largest political party in the world, is using all its might to crush the youngest political party — Aam Aadmi Party. The PM and the BJP have long tried to contain the fast rise and expansion of AAP and the growing popularity of its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal,” the resolution stated.

“However, having failed to stop the growing popularity of Arvind Kejriwal in the remotest parts of the country, the PM has unleashed all Central Agencies including CBI, ED to crush AAP. Clearly, the PM is scared of only one person whose name is Arvind Kejriwal,” it added.

The resolution was passed in the wake of recent developments in the excise policy case. The CBI had called Kejriwal for questioning on Sunday related to the case. The AAP supremo was questioned for nearly nine hours by the Central agency amid protests by his party.

