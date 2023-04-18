Delhi: Nine injured as two houses collapse in Nangloi after cylinder explodes

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As many as nine people, including a six-month-old girl child, were injured after two houses collapsed in a cylinder blast in west Delhi’s Nangloi area on Monday, officials said. According to an official, a PCR call was received around 5 am regarding the collapse of two houses at Kunwar Singh Nagar Gali no. 10, D-1 Block Nangloi Delhi.

The police rushed to the location and two vehicles of the Delhi Fire Service, two PCR vans, five CATS ambulances, one vehicle of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and one minibus of the Disaster Management Service also reached the spot.

“In one of the collapsed houses, which was a double-storey building, as many as 7 people were injured and in the second collapsed house, which was a single-storey building two people sustained injuries,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Harendra K Singh said.

He said that all nine people were rescued from under the debris with the help of locals and fire service staff and then taken to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Mangolpuri. The injured included four females of which one was a 6-month-old girl child and another a 5-year-old girl. Among the injured was also a 5-year-old boy.

“Of all these six injured are out of danger, two have been shifted to a higher centre while one of the girl’s condition is critical and is currently admitted to Intensive Care Unit,” the official said. The injured, identified as Ajay Kumar (50), Mannu (16), Vikas (35), Parmod (35) and Tushar alias Kushal (5) were referred to higher centres for plastic surgery while Poonam (35) and Simar alias Darshna (32) had suffered 40 per cent burn injuries. Two girls, identified as Bhumi (6 months) and Anna alias Tusti (5) are currently admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Sanjay Gandhi Hospital.

A Crime Team and a team from the Forensic Science laboratory (FSL-Rohini) were also called to the spot to examine the area, however, the inspection could not be conducted due to the hazardous condition of the building. The DCP said the building collapsed due to a blast in a gas cylinder. “SDM, Punjabi Bagh and officials of Municipal Corporation Department (MCD) have been informed about the incident,” the official said.

