Delhi: Relief from heatwave on Wednesday

Published: 18th April 2023 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2023 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

heatwave, summers

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Heatwave conditions persisted for the second consecutive day in parts of Delhi on Monday, with some weather stations recording the maximum temperature at least five degrees Celsius above normal. Cloudy weather and light rain may provide some relief from the heat on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The Safdarjung Observatory, registered a maximum temperature of 40.6 degrees Celsius, four notches higher than normal. This is the third consecutive day that the maximum temperature settled above 40 degrees Celsius. The Ridge, Pusa, Najafgarh, and Pitampura areas experienced heat wave conditions.

The threshold for a heatwave is met when the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius in the plains, at least 37 degrees Celsius in coastal areas, and at least 30 degrees Celsius in hilly regions, and the departure from normal is at least 4.5 degrees Celsius.

The IMD said a western disturbance active over the western Himalayan region is predicted to bring light rain in the northwestern plains starting Tuesday.

Heatwave Delhi
Comments

