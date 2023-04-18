Kejriwal ups ante against PM Modi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday apparently took a jibe at PM Narendra Modi, when he took to narrating a fictional tale about a 'fourth pass king'. The special assembly session was convened on Monday following CBI summons to Kejriwal for his alleged role in the excise scam. He was questioned for over nine hours in this regard on Sunday. Kejriwal began his speech by saying, "Today, I will narrate a story titled 'fourth pass king'. In a great nation, there was a king who was illiterate, fourth passed, arrogant and corrupt. After passing fourth grade, he started selling tea in a nearby railway station to run his household expense and he was also fond of giving speeches to the people." While narrating the fictional story, Kejriwal also took a dig at BJP legislators present in the House, saying, "I am not talking about your leader," which was followed by bursts of laughter and desk thumping by AAP legislators. "The king made policies like Mohammed Bin Tughlaq, who would change his decisions at whims," Kejriwal went on. Kejriwal said that the king was arrogant and that he would put everyone who dared to question him in jail. "The class four passed king didn't spare anyone, be it judges, journalists, businessmen, or anyone. He would imprison them all for opposing him," the AAP supremo said. He then subtly inserted himself in the 'tale', saying, "There was another leader who was honest and patriotic. That leader gives free electricity, medical facilities and education to his people. This made the king angry and he decided to censure him for undertaking welfare projects." Kejriwal concluded by saying, "If your nation suffers from unemployment, inflation and other problems, then first check out if your king is illiterate and then topple him from his post." Addressing reporters after the assembly session, he said, "I have told the story of 'fourth pass king' in the assembly today. The media persons got calls from their bosses not to give it any coverage. I request owners and editors of news channels to show some courage to air it."