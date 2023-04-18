Pack of stray dogs attack teen in Delhi, a woman comes to his rescue

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 14-year-old boy was attacked by a pack of dogs in southwest Delhi's Rangpuri area. The teenager has been critically injured.

According to the police, a pack of over 10 dogs attacked the teen around 7.30 am on April 17 when he had gone out of his house to attend nature's call. The teen raised an alarm. A woman who was passing that way heard his cries and rushed to his rescue. She shooed away the dogs and with the help of the teen's kin rushed him to a local doctor from where he was referred to the Safdarjung hospital. "We did not receive any PCR call or MLC in this regard," the official said.

"My son had only come to see Delhi," the inconsolable father, who is a garbage collector, of the teen said.

The teen lived in their village in Bengal. He had come down to Delhi for a few days, the father Masood said.

No end to Delhi's stray dog menace

Last month in Delhi, a similar incident was reported from nearby Sindhi Basti, in Vasant Kunj in southwest Delhi, a slum located on forest land where two minor boys, who happened to be siblings, were allegedly mauled to death by stray dogs.

Anand (7) and Aditya (5), residents of Jhuggi Sindhi Basti, a slum located on forest land, were killed within a span of three days.

The incident put a serious question mark on the credibility of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), which is responsible for tackling the menace.



