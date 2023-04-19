Home Cities Delhi

70k automatic streetlights to come up to banish dark spots, make streets safer in Delhi

It said that this will be in addition to the 2.1 lakh streetlights that the government had earlier planned to install across the national capital.

Published: 19th April 2023 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2023 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

street light

Image of street light used for representational purpose

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a significant decision, in a bid to reduce dark spots from the streets and lanes across the city, the Delhi government has decided to install 70,000 additional street lights at various locations.

On Tuesday, it gave approval to Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) to install 1,000 additional street lights in each assembly constituency. It said that this will be in addition to the 2.1 lakh streetlights that the government had earlier planned to install across the national capital.

Bhardwaj asked DUSIB to complete the project within the estimated timeline. He said that the initiative had been taken after seeing the ‘tremendous participation’ of the residents of Delhi under the Mukhyamantri Street Light Yojana.

The government said that the street lights that are being installed are automatic and will get switched on when it gets dark outside. As these lights will have a sensor in them, they will also switch off on their own in the mornings and therefore ensure the better utility of electricity.

Bhardwaj said that the implementation of the scheme will be carried out by three companies that will install as well as maintain them. He claimed that it is for the first time that the state government was installing street lights on such a large scale.

“This scheme will be effective in ending incidents of crime against women in Delhi. The street lights will be powered by the building owner’s electricity connection and the bill of the building owner will be reduced based on the units consumed by these lights. People can install these lights in their homes, shops, streets, etc,” he said.

In another decision, the Delhi government approved the laying of a 25.5 km sewer line in 11 unauthorised colonies of Sangam Vihar, Ambedkar Nagar and Deoli assembly constituencies. The government said that with this project, about three lakh people in the area will get relief from sewer problems.

“A 25.5 km long sewer line will be laid in nine unauthorised colonies in the Ambedkar Nagar assembly constituency and two in Deoli. Due to the non-availability of a sewerage system in the area, the sewage generated from here is currently released into the local ponds, septic tanks, or rain drains, which fall into the Yamuna River, adding to its pollution. Now, the sewerage from these areas will be sent to the nearest Sewage Treatment Plant, after which the treated water will flow into the river,” Minister Saurab Bharadwaj said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
streetlight DUSIB
India Matters
Police are seeking to nab and interrogate Shaista Parveen, the wife of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad (in pic) (Photo | PTI)
After Atiq murder, cops' focus shifts to absconding wife Shaista to unravel truth in Umesh Pal case
Former CM and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
INTERVIEW | Nothing can stop BJP from getting a clear majority: BS Yediyurappa
The suspect in the train arson case, Shahrukh Saifi.
Kerala train arson case: Saifi highly radicalised, followed Zakir Naik’s speeches closely, say police
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Two-year-old boy dies after he falls into trench dug by Bengaluru Water Supply & Sewerage Board 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp