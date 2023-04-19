AAP, BJP spar on Kejriwal’s House speech mocking PM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s speech at the Delhi assembly, a social media spar erupted between the incumbent AAP and the opposition BJP. Harish Khurana, the spokesperson of the city unit of the BJP, posted a video slamming Kejriwal for allegedly misusing the Delhi assembly and taxpayer’s money for his political benefit.

“This is the first time in the history of India that a Sirfira Mukhya Mantri (madcap CM) called a one-day session to vent his frustration and narrate a 20-minute story which cost crores of rupees to the people of Delhi,” said Khurrana said in a video.

On Monday, Kejriwal made a subtle attack on the PM’s educational qualification while speaking in the Delhi assembly. Addressing the House, Kejriwal narrated a fictional tale of the ‘fourth pass king’ and urged people to change the regime at the Centre.

In response to Khurana’s tweet, AAP’s Gujarat leader Gopal Italia tweeted, “ Khurana sir, Don’t you think that this fourth pass is not only an insult to the king but the entire fourth pass society?” “If you really believe that this is an insult to the fourth pass society, then you should take out a rally by forming Fourth Pass Society Committee,” he added.

Earlier, Italia had tweeted that the BJP was angered by the growing popularity of the AAP in Gujarat.

Hitting back at Italia, Khurana tweeted,“ Italia, If you think that BJP is upset then first tell how many seats AAP got in the last Gujarat assembly election”.

Khurana said after the arrests of former deputy CM Manish Sisodia and former minister Satyendar Jain in corruption cases, there was fear among AAP leaders and they were saying anything to “mislead” people. The BJP had on Monday attacked Kejriwal for calling the special assembly session for ‘political benefit’ and staged a protest outside the premises.

NEW DELHI: A day after the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s speech at the Delhi assembly, a social media spar erupted between the incumbent AAP and the opposition BJP. Harish Khurana, the spokesperson of the city unit of the BJP, posted a video slamming Kejriwal for allegedly misusing the Delhi assembly and taxpayer’s money for his political benefit. “This is the first time in the history of India that a Sirfira Mukhya Mantri (madcap CM) called a one-day session to vent his frustration and narrate a 20-minute story which cost crores of rupees to the people of Delhi,” said Khurrana said in a video. On Monday, Kejriwal made a subtle attack on the PM’s educational qualification while speaking in the Delhi assembly. Addressing the House, Kejriwal narrated a fictional tale of the ‘fourth pass king’ and urged people to change the regime at the Centre. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In response to Khurana’s tweet, AAP’s Gujarat leader Gopal Italia tweeted, “ Khurana sir, Don’t you think that this fourth pass is not only an insult to the king but the entire fourth pass society?” “If you really believe that this is an insult to the fourth pass society, then you should take out a rally by forming Fourth Pass Society Committee,” he added. Earlier, Italia had tweeted that the BJP was angered by the growing popularity of the AAP in Gujarat. Hitting back at Italia, Khurana tweeted,“ Italia, If you think that BJP is upset then first tell how many seats AAP got in the last Gujarat assembly election”. Khurana said after the arrests of former deputy CM Manish Sisodia and former minister Satyendar Jain in corruption cases, there was fear among AAP leaders and they were saying anything to “mislead” people. The BJP had on Monday attacked Kejriwal for calling the special assembly session for ‘political benefit’ and staged a protest outside the premises.