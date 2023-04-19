Home Cities Delhi

AAP, BJP spar on Kejriwal’s House speech mocking PM

BJP’s Harish Khurana exchanged barbs with Gopal Italia on Twitter

Published: 19th April 2023 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2023 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Harish Khurana

BJP leader Harish Khurana (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s speech at the Delhi assembly, a social media spar erupted between the incumbent AAP and the opposition BJP.  Harish Khurana, the spokesperson of the city unit of the BJP, posted a video slamming Kejriwal for allegedly misusing the Delhi assembly and taxpayer’s money for his political benefit. 

“This is the first time in the history of India that a Sirfira Mukhya Mantri (madcap CM) called a one-day session to vent his frustration and narrate a 20-minute story which cost crores of rupees to the people of Delhi,” said Khurrana said in a video.

On Monday, Kejriwal made a  subtle attack on the PM’s educational qualification while speaking in the Delhi assembly. Addressing the House, Kejriwal narrated a fictional tale of the ‘fourth pass king’ and urged people to change the regime at the Centre. 

In response to Khurana’s tweet, AAP’s Gujarat leader Gopal Italia tweeted, “ Khurana sir, Don’t you think that this fourth pass is not only an insult to the king but the entire fourth pass society?”  “If you really believe that this is an insult to the fourth pass society, then you should take out a rally by forming Fourth Pass Society Committee,” he added. 

Earlier, Italia had tweeted that the BJP was angered by the growing popularity of the AAP in Gujarat. 
Hitting back at Italia, Khurana tweeted,“ Italia, If you think that BJP is upset then first tell how many seats AAP got in the last Gujarat assembly election”.

Khurana said after the arrests of former deputy CM Manish Sisodia and former minister Satyendar Jain in corruption cases, there was fear among AAP leaders and they were saying anything to “mislead” people. The BJP had on Monday attacked Kejriwal for calling the special assembly session for ‘political benefit’ and staged a protest outside the premises.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Harish Khurana
India Matters
Police are seeking to nab and interrogate Shaista Parveen, the wife of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad (in pic) (Photo | PTI)
After Atiq murder, cops' focus shifts to absconding wife Shaista to unravel truth in Umesh Pal case
Former CM and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
INTERVIEW | Nothing can stop BJP from getting a clear majority: BS Yediyurappa
The suspect in the train arson case, Shahrukh Saifi.
Kerala train arson case: Saifi highly radicalised, followed Zakir Naik’s speeches closely, say police
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Two-year-old boy dies after he falls into trench dug by Bengaluru Water Supply & Sewerage Board 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp