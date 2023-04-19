Home Cities Delhi

DERC asked to audit subsidy to discoms 

The directions have been given to audit accounts of the discoms for subsidy of Rs 13,549 crore provided to consumers between 2016-17 and 2021-22.

Published: 19th April 2023 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2023 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

electricity

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After receiving approval from L-G VK Saxena, the power department on Tuesday issued an order directing the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) to conduct a special audit of power discoms for the electricity subsidy the city government released to it in the last six years.

The directions have been given to audit accounts of the discoms for a subsidy of Rs 13,549 crore provided to consumers between 2016-17 and 2021-22.

“…the L-G, in view of policy involving larger public interest, hereby gives directions to the DERC to conduct Special Audit of Distribution Companies (discoms) with respect to Electricity Subsidy released by the Government of NCT of Delhi to DISCOMs for financial years 2016-17 to 2021-22, through CAG empanelled external auditor, to ensure that the subsidies reach the targeted beneficiaries in the most transparent and efficient way,” the order read.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VK Saxena special audit of power discoms
India Matters
Police are seeking to nab and interrogate Shaista Parveen, the wife of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad (in pic) (Photo | PTI)
After Atiq murder, cops' focus shifts to absconding wife Shaista to unravel truth in Umesh Pal case
Former CM and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
INTERVIEW | Nothing can stop BJP from getting a clear majority: BS Yediyurappa
The suspect in the train arson case, Shahrukh Saifi.
Kerala train arson case: Saifi highly radicalised, followed Zakir Naik’s speeches closely, say police
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Two-year-old boy dies after he falls into trench dug by Bengaluru Water Supply & Sewerage Board 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp