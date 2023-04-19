DERC asked to audit subsidy to discoms 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After receiving approval from L-G VK Saxena, the power department on Tuesday issued an order directing the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) to conduct a special audit of power discoms for the electricity subsidy the city government released to it in the last six years.

The directions have been given to audit accounts of the discoms for a subsidy of Rs 13,549 crore provided to consumers between 2016-17 and 2021-22.

“…the L-G, in view of policy involving larger public interest, hereby gives directions to the DERC to conduct Special Audit of Distribution Companies (discoms) with respect to Electricity Subsidy released by the Government of NCT of Delhi to DISCOMs for financial years 2016-17 to 2021-22, through CAG empanelled external auditor, to ensure that the subsidies reach the targeted beneficiaries in the most transparent and efficient way,” the order read.

