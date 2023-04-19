More areas come in grip of above-normal temperature in Delhi

Jitendra Choubey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Rising temperatures and heat waves are searing significant parts of the country. The Indian Meteorological Department data shows that the number of places with temperatures above 42 deg C increased from 36 to 48 in the last two days. Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh is the hottest place in the country for the last two days.

On April 17, there were 36 places with temperatures above 42 deg C. On April 18, the number increased to 48. The maximum temperature is above normal, ranging from 2 to 8 deg C. The IMD observed heatwave-like conditions in nine sub-divisions, which include seven states — severe heatwave-like conditions were observed over West Bengal, Bihar and in isolated pockets over east UP.

For the last two days, country’s most parts of central, and east India, northern parts of peninsular India and many parts of the plains of northwest India have had maximum temperatures in the range of 40-44 deg C. Consequently, there are reports of forest fires from different parts of the country due to higher temperatures.

In northern India and some parts of East and northeast India, Madhya Pradesh & coastal Andhra Pradesh, maximum temperatures were above normal by 3-5°C. According to IMD, there has been no respite from the heatwave over Gangetic West Bengal for the last 7 days, Coastal Andhra Pradesh for the last 5 days, Bihar for the last 4 days, and Punjab and Haryana for the last 2 days.

On Sunday in Maharashtra, 13 people died of heat stroke, and hundreds got critically ill after prolonged exposure to heat. “Temperatures are high, and advisories are issued to people to take care of high temperatures which seriously impact the human body”, says Dr Mrutunjay Mohapatra, Director General IMD.

Parts of city sizzle

Heatwave conditions persisted for the third consecutive day in parts of Delhi on Tuesday, with the Safdarjung Observatory recording a maximum temperature of 40.4 degrees Celsius, four notches higher than normal. The Pusa and Pitampura areas recorded maximum temperatures settling at 41.6 degrees to 41.9 degrees Celsius, respectively.

