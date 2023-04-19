‘Politicians vow to help during polls, but then vanish’

By Express News Service

In a conversation with Jaison Wilson, Sanjay Gupta, general secretary of Model Town Residents Society, said the menace of cattle and stray dogs was rising in the locality. He said recently, a stray dog attacked a lady doctor at Gotewala Park who suffered fairly serious injuries.

Please give us a perspective on how bad is the stray animal menace in the area?

Well, if someone is visiting the area during odd hours, they won’t be able to get down from the vehicle as stray dogs will surround them. There are over 60 dogs in Mamchand Park and the Gotewala Park area. I myself narrowly escaped once from oxen which came charging at me, getting saved only when another person blocked off the attack with his vehicle.

What about the water issue?

We request the Delhi government, which is aware of the residents’ woes, to take remedial measures at the earliest.

Didn’t RWA approach the leaders?

Despite complaining several times, both AAP and BJP politicians remain unmoved. When it is time for casting our votes during elections, they turn up at the door and promise to find a solution to all the problems in the world, but they do it just for the votes and forget all about it later on.

Are there any other major issues you would like to highlight?

Parking is a big issue in the area. Incidentally, An underground parking in Model Town constructed by the MCD at a cost of Rs 13 crore, which was inaugurated by Venkaiah Naidu failed to serve any purpose due to a faulty design issue.

It was just a glaring example of the wastage of public money by the MCD. Also, internal MCD roads are in a pathetic condition, not being repaired for more than 15 years now.

