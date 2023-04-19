Rhythm and raga

By Express News Service

In an attempt to pay homage to the late Odissi Guru Srinath Raut, Vaishali Kala Kendra, Noida, is presenting a two-day festival of music and dance, Guru Pranam Utsav. Starting today, the festival—it will conclude on April 20—will take place at the city’s India Habitat Centre and is conceptualised and curated by Odissi exponent, Jyoti Srivastava (extreme right, below), founder and director of Vaishali Kala Kendra.

“This event aims to carry forward Guru Srinath Raut’s teachings and the legacy of guru-shishya parampara [teacher-disciple tradition]. This year, we are completing 35 years of Guru Pranam Utsav,” shared Shrivastava.

The first day of the festival is dedicated to music; one can witness performances by the classical vocalist Neeta Mathur—she will present a khayal recital and Pushtimarg Haveli Sangeet—and Siddharth Kishore. Mathur (extreme right, above) shares, “This festival represents India’s rich cultural heritage through classical music and dance traditions.”

The second day, however, will feature dance presentations wherein Shrivastava and her disciples (right) will take the stage to showcase Manglacharan; an Odissi duet by Manoranjan Nayak and Raseswari Nayak; as well as a Bharatanatyam duet by Bhadri Sinha and Gayathri Sharma.

CHECK IT OUT

WHAT: Guru Pranam Utsav

WHEN: April 19, 20; 7:00pm onwards

WHERE: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodi Colony, Delhi

