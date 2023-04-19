Tech corner

Ashok Pandian By

Express News Service

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

An unbeatable sonic experience

Wings has great options when it comes to TWS, and the Phantom 380 comes with ANC up to 30db to provide noise cancellation when you need it. Four mics ensure clarity during calls and listening to media, while a dedicated gaming mode helps with ultra-low latency to keep things in sync.

I thoroughly enjoyed using the Phantom 380 as it provides a great snug fit, while the BT 5.3 covers longer distances than my other TWS do (up to 15m). The battery life is a huge plus with up to 50 hours including the case. The Wings Sync app helps customise the TWS to your needs. It is available in white and black. wingslifestyle.in

High quality, great features

The Nord series from OnePlus is unbeatable for quality, features, and price. The new Nord CE 3 Lite 5G takes things up a notch with a 108MP camera system, 67W SUPERVOOC charging, and a large 6.72” 120HZ display, among other goodies. The phone comes in a cool pastel lime or an elegant chromatic grey option. The Nord CE 3 Lite is great to hold in the hand with flat edges and a streamlined design.

I also like the option for expandable storage (up to 1TB) and love the 3.5mm port! Dual stereo speakers provide a great sonic experience for consuming content. Photographs captured are sharp in both day and dim light, video quality is smooth, and the battery life runs well into the second day with the 5000mAh battery.

Looking to buy a new feature-filled phone within an affordable budget? I would recommend going for the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G! oneplus.in

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list An unbeatable sonic experience Wings has great options when it comes to TWS, and the Phantom 380 comes with ANC up to 30db to provide noise cancellation when you need it. Four mics ensure clarity during calls and listening to media, while a dedicated gaming mode helps with ultra-low latency to keep things in sync.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); I thoroughly enjoyed using the Phantom 380 as it provides a great snug fit, while the BT 5.3 covers longer distances than my other TWS do (up to 15m). The battery life is a huge plus with up to 50 hours including the case. The Wings Sync app helps customise the TWS to your needs. It is available in white and black. wingslifestyle.in High quality, great features The Nord series from OnePlus is unbeatable for quality, features, and price. The new Nord CE 3 Lite 5G takes things up a notch with a 108MP camera system, 67W SUPERVOOC charging, and a large 6.72” 120HZ display, among other goodies. The phone comes in a cool pastel lime or an elegant chromatic grey option. The Nord CE 3 Lite is great to hold in the hand with flat edges and a streamlined design. I also like the option for expandable storage (up to 1TB) and love the 3.5mm port! Dual stereo speakers provide a great sonic experience for consuming content. Photographs captured are sharp in both day and dim light, video quality is smooth, and the battery life runs well into the second day with the 5000mAh battery. Looking to buy a new feature-filled phone within an affordable budget? I would recommend going for the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G! oneplus.in