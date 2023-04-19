Home Cities Delhi

Tech corner

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

Published: 19th April 2023 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2023 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Nord CE 3 Lite

Nord CE 3 Lite

By Ashok Pandian
Express News Service

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

An unbeatable sonic experience

Wings has great options when it comes to TWS, and the Phantom 380 comes with ANC up to 30db to provide noise cancellation when you need it. Four mics ensure clarity during calls and listening to media, while a dedicated gaming mode helps with ultra-low latency to keep things in sync.

I thoroughly enjoyed using the Phantom 380 as it provides a great snug fit, while the BT 5.3 covers longer distances than my other TWS do (up to 15m). The battery life is a huge plus with up to 50 hours including the case. The Wings Sync app helps customise the TWS to your needs. It is available in white and black. wingslifestyle.in

High quality, great features

The Nord series from OnePlus is unbeatable for quality, features, and price. The new Nord CE 3 Lite 5G takes things up a notch with a 108MP camera system, 67W SUPERVOOC charging, and a large 6.72” 120HZ display, among other goodies. The phone comes in a cool pastel lime or an elegant chromatic grey option. The Nord CE 3 Lite is great to hold in the hand with flat edges and a streamlined design.

I also like the option for expandable storage (up to 1TB) and love the 3.5mm port! Dual stereo speakers provide a great sonic experience for consuming content. Photographs captured are sharp in both day and dim light, video quality is smooth, and the battery life runs well into the second day with the 5000mAh battery.

Looking to buy a new feature-filled phone within an affordable budget? I would recommend going for the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G! oneplus.in  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Police are seeking to nab and interrogate Shaista Parveen, the wife of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad (in pic) (Photo | PTI)
After Atiq murder, cops' focus shifts to absconding wife Shaista to unravel truth in Umesh Pal case
Former CM and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
INTERVIEW | Nothing can stop BJP from getting a clear majority: BS Yediyurappa
The suspect in the train arson case, Shahrukh Saifi.
Kerala train arson case: Saifi highly radicalised, followed Zakir Naik’s speeches closely, say police
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Two-year-old boy dies after he falls into trench dug by Bengaluru Water Supply & Sewerage Board 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp