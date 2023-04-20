Home Cities Delhi

Delhi excise policy scam: Bizman sent to CBI’s custody for 3 days 

Special Judge M K Nagpal sent Dhall to CBI custody till April 21 on an application filed by the agency so it could unravel the larger conspiracy.

Published: 20th April 2023 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2023 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A Delhi court on Wednesday sent businessman Amandeep Singh Dhall to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) remand for three days for custodial interrogation in a corruption case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

 Special Judge M K Nagpal sent Dhall to CBI custody till April 21 on an application filed by the agency so it could unravel the larger conspiracy. Dhall, a director of Brindco Sales, was earlier arrested by the ED in a money laundering case related to the alleged scam.

He was arrested by the CBI on Tuesday from Tihar central jail, where he was in judicial custody in the money laundering case. The CBI moved an application before the court saying  ‘some fresh evidence has surfaced which require further examination of Dhall to unearth the conspiracy hatched between the accused in relation to the excise case”. The court had earlier allowed the CBI to quiz Dhall in Tihar jail in the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi excise policy scam Amandeep Singh Dhall CBI)
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea for stay on conviction in criminal defamation case
Image of the Indian Parliament in New Delhi, used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Bill on Uniform Civil Code to be July flashpoint
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Russia plans to Make in India to resolve payment problem
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
India logs 12,591 new Covid cases in a day, highest in around 8 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp