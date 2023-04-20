Delhi excise policy scam: Bizman sent to CBI’s custody for 3 days 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Wednesday sent businessman Amandeep Singh Dhall to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) remand for three days for custodial interrogation in a corruption case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Special Judge M K Nagpal sent Dhall to CBI custody till April 21 on an application filed by the agency so it could unravel the larger conspiracy. Dhall, a director of Brindco Sales, was earlier arrested by the ED in a money laundering case related to the alleged scam.

He was arrested by the CBI on Tuesday from Tihar central jail, where he was in judicial custody in the money laundering case. The CBI moved an application before the court saying ‘some fresh evidence has surfaced which require further examination of Dhall to unearth the conspiracy hatched between the accused in relation to the excise case”. The court had earlier allowed the CBI to quiz Dhall in Tihar jail in the case.

