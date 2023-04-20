Covid advisory issued to jail inmates in Deldi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In view of rising Covid cases in the national capital, the Delhi prisons department has instructed jail inmates not to gather in one place and wash hands regularly, officials said on Wednesday. A senior official said at present, there are five active Covid cases in Tihar jail and highlighted that anyone who develops coronavirus symptoms like fever or cold has to undergo a rapid antigen test.

“We have issued general instructions to the inmates. They have been instructed not to gather at a place and wash their hands regularly. If the inmates test positive for Covid, they are kept isolated at the central hospital in jail number 3 where we admit them for 10 to 12 days,” he said.

“We also undertake contact racing of infected inmates. Security staff who might have come in contact with them as well as their cellmates are also tested,” the officer said. The official said the five active Covid cases in Tihar jail tested positive around 10 days ago and were admitted to the central hospital, which comprises 50 beds.

NEW DELHI: In view of rising Covid cases in the national capital, the Delhi prisons department has instructed jail inmates not to gather in one place and wash hands regularly, officials said on Wednesday. A senior official said at present, there are five active Covid cases in Tihar jail and highlighted that anyone who develops coronavirus symptoms like fever or cold has to undergo a rapid antigen test. “We have issued general instructions to the inmates. They have been instructed not to gather at a place and wash their hands regularly. If the inmates test positive for Covid, they are kept isolated at the central hospital in jail number 3 where we admit them for 10 to 12 days,” he said. “We also undertake contact racing of infected inmates. Security staff who might have come in contact with them as well as their cellmates are also tested,” the officer said. The official said the five active Covid cases in Tihar jail tested positive around 10 days ago and were admitted to the central hospital, which comprises 50 beds.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });